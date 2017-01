Soccer-Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.

Payet, who left Marseille in 2015 to join the Premier League side, will undergo a medical before signing his contract later on Sunday after both clubs agreed a 30-million-euro ($32.08 million) transfer fee, according to the French sports daily.

Neither Marseille nor West Ham have confirmed the deal. ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)