SOCCER-Paris St Germain 'to sign Draxler from Wolfsburg'

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Reigning French soccer champions Paris St Germain have agreed to sign Germany international Julian Draxler, sports newspaper L'Equipe and RMC Sport reported on Thursday.

L'Equipe reported that the deal for the 23-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder was worth 36 million euros ($37.6 million) and would be PSG's first major signing in the winter transfer window, which opens on Jan. 1.

Officials at Qatari-owned PSG could not be immediately reached for comment.

Draxler's signing will help strengthen PSG for the second half of the season, after a tricky start to the defence of their Ligue 1 title. They are currently third, five points behind league leaders Nice.

($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bate Felix, Editing by Neville Dalton)