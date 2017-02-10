Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 10
Independiente F.B.C. 0 General Diaz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 General Diaz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Deportivo Capiata 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Independiente F.B.C. 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
7 Sol de America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Guarani 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
9 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Rubio Nu 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
11 Sportivo Trinidense 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Rubio Nu v Sportivo Trinidense (2100)
Guarani v Sol de America (2310)
Sunday, February 12
Cerro Porteno v Nacional A. (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v Libertad (2310)
Monday, February 13
Sportivo Luqueno v Olimpia (2210)
