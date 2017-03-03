Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 3
Sportivo Trinidense 1 Independiente F.B.C. 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
-------------------------
2 Independiente F.B.C. 5 2 3 0 7 3 9
3 Guarani 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
4 General Diaz 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
5 Cerro Porteno 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
6 Olimpia 3 1 2 0 7 4 5
7 Sol de America 4 1 2 1 6 4 5
8 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
9 Deportivo Capiata 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
10 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3
11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
12 Nacional A. 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 3
Libertad v Nacional A. (2310)
Saturday, March 4
Olimpia v Deportivo Capiata (2310)
Sunday, March 5
Sol de America v Rubio Nu (2100)
General Diaz v Cerro Porteno (2310)
184