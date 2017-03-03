Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 3

Sportivo Trinidense 1 Independiente F.B.C. 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 4 3 1 0 7 4 10

-------------------------

2 Independiente F.B.C. 5 2 3 0 7 3 9

3 Guarani 4 2 1 1 9 8 7

4 General Diaz 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

5 Cerro Porteno 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

6 Olimpia 3 1 2 0 7 4 5

7 Sol de America 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

8 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

9 Deportivo Capiata 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

10 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3

11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1

12 Nacional A. 4 0 1 3 3 8 1

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, March 3

Libertad v Nacional A. (2310)

Saturday, March 4

Olimpia v Deportivo Capiata (2310)

Sunday, March 5

Sol de America v Rubio Nu (2100)

General Diaz v Cerro Porteno (2310)