Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

March 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 13
Libertad 2 Sportivo Trinidense 2
Sunday, March 12
Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Cerro Porteno 2 Olimpia 1
Saturday, March 11
Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1
Guarani 3 Independiente F.B.C. 2
Friday, March 10
Rubio Nu 2 General Diaz 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
3 Guarani 5 3 1 1 12 10 10
4 General Diaz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
5 Sol de America 6 2 3 1 10 5 9
6 Olimpia 6 2 3 1 10 6 9
7 Independiente F.B.C. 6 2 3 1 9 6 9
8 Sportivo Luqueno 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
9 Rubio Nu 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
10 Deportivo Capiata 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
11 Sportivo Trinidense 6 0 4 2 8 14 4
12 Nacional A. 6 0 3 3 5 10 3
1: Copa Libertadores
