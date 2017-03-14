Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday

Monday, March 13

Libertad 2 Sportivo Trinidense 2

Sunday, March 12

Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1

Cerro Porteno 2 Olimpia 1

Saturday, March 11

Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1

Guarani 3 Independiente F.B.C. 2

Friday, March 10

Rubio Nu 2 General Diaz 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 6 3 3 0 10 7 12

-------------------------

2 Cerro Porteno 6 4 0 2 10 8 12

3 Guarani 5 3 1 1 12 10 10

4 General Diaz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10

5 Sol de America 6 2 3 1 10 5 9

6 Olimpia 6 2 3 1 10 6 9

7 Independiente F.B.C. 6 2 3 1 9 6 9

8 Sportivo Luqueno 5 1 2 2 5 6 5

9 Rubio Nu 6 1 2 3 6 10 5

10 Deportivo Capiata 6 1 1 4 5 9 4

11 Sportivo Trinidense 6 0 4 2 8 14 4

12 Nacional A. 6 0 3 3 5 10 3

1: Copa Libertadores