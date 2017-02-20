Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Nacional A. 0 Rubio Nu 3

Olimpia 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1

Saturday, February 18

Libertad 2 Cerro Porteno 1

Sol de America 1 Deportivo Capiata 1

Friday, February 17

General Diaz 1 Guarani 2

Sportivo Trinidense 3 Sportivo Luqueno 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 3 3 0 0 7 4 9

-------------------------

2 Cerro Porteno 3 2 0 1 6 3 6

3 Guarani 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

4 Olimpia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

5 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

5 Rubio Nu 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

7 General Diaz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

8 Independiente F.B.C. 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

9 Sol de America 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

10 Sportivo Trinidense 3 0 2 1 4 7 2

11 Sportivo Luqueno 2 0 1 1 4 5 1

12 Nacional A. 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

1: Copa Libertadores