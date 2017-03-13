Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday
Sunday, March 12
Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Cerro Porteno 2 Olimpia 1
Saturday, March 11
Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1
Guarani 3 Independiente F.B.C. 2
Friday, March 10
Rubio Nu 2 General Diaz 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
-------------------------
2 Libertad 5 3 2 0 8 5 11
3 Guarani 5 3 1 1 12 10 10
4 General Diaz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
5 Sol de America 6 2 3 1 10 5 9
6 Olimpia 6 2 3 1 10 6 9
7 Independiente F.B.C. 6 2 3 1 9 6 9
8 Sportivo Luqueno 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
9 Rubio Nu 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
10 Deportivo Capiata 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
11 Nacional A. 6 0 3 3 5 10 3
12 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 13
Libertad v Sportivo Trinidense (2200)
