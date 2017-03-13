Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday

Sunday, March 12

Deportivo Capiata 0 Sportivo Luqueno 1

Cerro Porteno 2 Olimpia 1

Saturday, March 11

Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1

Guarani 3 Independiente F.B.C. 2

Friday, March 10

Rubio Nu 2 General Diaz 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Cerro Porteno 6 4 0 2 10 8 12

-------------------------

2 Libertad 5 3 2 0 8 5 11

3 Guarani 5 3 1 1 12 10 10

4 General Diaz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10

5 Sol de America 6 2 3 1 10 5 9

6 Olimpia 6 2 3 1 10 6 9

7 Independiente F.B.C. 6 2 3 1 9 6 9

8 Sportivo Luqueno 5 1 2 2 5 6 5

9 Rubio Nu 6 1 2 3 6 10 5

10 Deportivo Capiata 6 1 1 4 5 9 4

11 Nacional A. 6 0 3 3 5 10 3

12 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, March 13

Libertad v Sportivo Trinidense (2200)