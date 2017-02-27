Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Deportivo Capiata 1 General Diaz 2

Guarani 3 Olimpia 3

Saturday, February 25

Nacional A. 1 Sportivo Trinidense 1

Cerro Porteno 0 Sol de America 3

Friday, February 24

Rubio Nu 0 Libertad 0

Independiente F.B.C. 1 Sportivo Luqueno 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 4 3 1 0 7 4 10

-------------------------

2 Guarani 4 2 1 1 9 8 7

3 General Diaz 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

4 Independiente F.B.C. 4 1 3 0 3 2 6

5 Cerro Porteno 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

6 Olimpia 3 1 2 0 7 4 5

7 Sol de America 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

8 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

9 Deportivo Capiata 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

10 Sportivo Trinidense 4 0 3 1 5 8 3

11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1

12 Nacional A. 4 0 1 3 3 8 1

1: Copa Libertadores