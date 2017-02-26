Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 25
Nacional A. 1 Sportivo Trinidense 1
Cerro Porteno 0 Sol de America 3
Friday, February 24
Rubio Nu 0 Libertad 0
Independiente F.B.C. 1 Sportivo Luqueno 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
-------------------------
2 Guarani 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
3 Independiente F.B.C. 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
4 Cerro Porteno 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
5 Sol de America 4 1 2 1 6 4 5
6 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
7 Olimpia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
8 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 General Diaz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Sportivo Trinidense 4 0 3 1 5 8 3
11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
12 Nacional A. 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Guarani v Olimpia (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2310)
