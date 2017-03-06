Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
General Diaz 1 Cerro Porteno 2
Sol de America 3 Rubio Nu 0
Saturday, March 4
Olimpia 2 Deportivo Capiata 0
Friday, March 3
Libertad 1 Nacional A. 1
Sportivo Trinidense 1 Independiente F.B.C. 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 5 3 2 0 8 5 11
-------------------------
2 Independiente F.B.C. 5 2 3 0 7 3 9
3 Cerro Porteno 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
4 Olimpia 4 2 2 0 9 4 8
5 Sol de America 5 2 2 1 9 4 8
6 Guarani 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
7 General Diaz 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
8 Rubio Nu 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
9 Deportivo Capiata 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
10 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3
11 Nacional A. 5 0 2 3 4 9 2
12 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
1: Copa Libertadores
