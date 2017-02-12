Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 11

Guarani 2 Sol de America 1

Rubio Nu 1 Sportivo Trinidense 1

Friday, February 10

Independiente F.B.C. 0 General Diaz 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 General Diaz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

-------------------------

2 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

2 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

4 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

5 Deportivo Capiata 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

6 Guarani 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

7 Independiente F.B.C. 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

8 Sol de America 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

9 Sportivo Trinidense 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

10 Rubio Nu 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

11 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

12 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 12

Cerro Porteno v Nacional A. (2100)

Deportivo Capiata v Libertad (2310)

Monday, February 13

Sportivo Luqueno v Olimpia (2210)