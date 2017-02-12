Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 11
Guarani 2 Sol de America 1
Rubio Nu 1 Sportivo Trinidense 1
Friday, February 10
Independiente F.B.C. 0 General Diaz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 General Diaz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Deportivo Capiata 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Guarani 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
7 Independiente F.B.C. 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
8 Sol de America 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
9 Sportivo Trinidense 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
10 Rubio Nu 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
11 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Cerro Porteno v Nacional A. (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v Libertad (2310)
Monday, February 13
Sportivo Luqueno v Olimpia (2210)
