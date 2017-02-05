Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 4
Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1
General Diaz 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Friday, February 3
Libertad 3 Guarani 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
2 General Diaz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Independiente F.B.C. 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Sol de America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Cerro Porteno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deportivo Capiata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nacional A. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rubio Nu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sportivo Trinidense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Guarani 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
12 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Rubio Nu v Cerro Porteno (2100)
Nacional A. v Deportivo Capiata (2310)
Monday, February 6
Sportivo Trinidense v Olimpia (2200)
