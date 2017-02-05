Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 4

Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1

General Diaz 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1

Friday, February 3

Libertad 3 Guarani 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

-------------------------

2 General Diaz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

3 Independiente F.B.C. 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

4 Sol de America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Cerro Porteno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Deportivo Capiata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nacional A. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Olimpia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Rubio Nu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sportivo Trinidense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

11 Guarani 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

12 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

Rubio Nu v Cerro Porteno (2100)

Nacional A. v Deportivo Capiata (2310)

Monday, February 6

Sportivo Trinidense v Olimpia (2200)