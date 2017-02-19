Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 18

Libertad 2 Cerro Porteno 1

Sol de America 1 Deportivo Capiata 1

Friday, February 17

General Diaz 1 Guarani 2

Sportivo Trinidense 3 Sportivo Luqueno 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 3 3 0 0 7 4 9

-------------------------

2 Cerro Porteno 3 2 0 1 6 3 6

3 Guarani 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

4 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

5 General Diaz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

6 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

7 Independiente F.B.C. 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

8 Sol de America 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

9 Sportivo Trinidense 3 0 2 1 4 7 2

10 Sportivo Luqueno 2 0 1 1 4 5 1

11 Rubio Nu 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

12 Nacional A. 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Olimpia v Independiente F.B.C. (2100)

Nacional A. v Rubio Nu (2310)