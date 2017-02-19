Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 18
Libertad 2 Cerro Porteno 1
Sol de America 1 Deportivo Capiata 1
Friday, February 17
General Diaz 1 Guarani 2
Sportivo Trinidense 3 Sportivo Luqueno 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 3 3 0 0 7 4 9
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
3 Guarani 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
4 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
5 General Diaz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
6 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
7 Independiente F.B.C. 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
8 Sol de America 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
9 Sportivo Trinidense 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
10 Sportivo Luqueno 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
11 Rubio Nu 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
12 Nacional A. 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Olimpia v Independiente F.B.C. (2100)
Nacional A. v Rubio Nu (2310)
142