Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, March 11

Nacional A. 1 Sol de America 1

Guarani 3 Independiente F.B.C. 2

Friday, March 10

Rubio Nu 2 General Diaz 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 5 3 2 0 8 5 11

-------------------------

2 Guarani 5 3 1 1 12 10 10

3 General Diaz 6 3 1 2 9 8 10

4 Sol de America 6 2 3 1 10 5 9

5 Olimpia 5 2 3 0 9 4 9

6 Independiente F.B.C. 6 2 3 1 9 6 9

7 Cerro Porteno 5 3 0 2 8 7 9

8 Rubio Nu 6 1 2 3 6 10 5

9 Deportivo Capiata 5 1 1 3 5 8 4

10 Nacional A. 6 0 3 3 5 10 3

11 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3

12 Sportivo Luqueno 4 0 2 2 4 6 2

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Cerro Porteno v Olimpia (2100)

Deportivo Capiata v Sportivo Luqueno (2320)

Monday, March 13

Libertad v Sportivo Trinidense (2200)