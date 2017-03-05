Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, March 4

Olimpia 2 Deportivo Capiata 0

Friday, March 3

Libertad 1 Nacional A. 1

Sportivo Trinidense 1 Independiente F.B.C. 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 5 3 2 0 8 5 11

-------------------------

2 Independiente F.B.C. 5 2 3 0 7 3 9

3 Olimpia 4 2 2 0 9 4 8

4 Guarani 4 2 1 1 9 8 7

5 General Diaz 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

6 Cerro Porteno 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

7 Sol de America 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

8 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

9 Deportivo Capiata 5 1 1 3 5 8 4

10 Sportivo Trinidense 5 0 3 2 6 12 3

11 Nacional A. 5 0 2 3 4 9 2

12 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Sol de America v Rubio Nu (2100)

General Diaz v Cerro Porteno (2310)