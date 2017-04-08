Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday

Friday, April 7

Deportivo Capiata 1 Rubio Nu 2

Independiente F.B.C. 0 Libertad 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 11 8 3 0 22 9 27

-------------------------

2 Guarani 9 6 1 2 17 13 19

3 Olimpia 10 4 4 2 16 12 16

4 Sol de America 10 4 3 3 18 7 15

5 Independiente F.B.C. 10 4 3 3 12 10 15

6 Cerro Porteno 8 5 0 3 12 11 15

7 General Diaz 10 4 2 4 13 17 14

8 Rubio Nu 11 3 4 4 12 15 13

9 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 9 14 10

10 Sportivo Luqueno 10 2 3 5 11 13 9

11 Nacional A. 10 1 4 5 11 18 7

12 Sportivo Trinidense 10 0 4 6 9 23 4

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 8

Sportivo Trinidense v Cerro Porteno (2100)

Guarani v Nacional A. (2310)

Sunday, April 9

Olimpia v General Diaz (2100)

Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2310)