Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Friday, April 7
Deportivo Capiata 1 Rubio Nu 2
Independiente F.B.C. 0 Libertad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 11 8 3 0 22 9 27
-------------------------
2 Guarani 9 6 1 2 17 13 19
3 Olimpia 10 4 4 2 16 12 16
4 Sol de America 10 4 3 3 18 7 15
5 Independiente F.B.C. 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
6 Cerro Porteno 8 5 0 3 12 11 15
7 General Diaz 10 4 2 4 13 17 14
8 Rubio Nu 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
9 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 9 14 10
10 Sportivo Luqueno 10 2 3 5 11 13 9
11 Nacional A. 10 1 4 5 11 18 7
12 Sportivo Trinidense 10 0 4 6 9 23 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Sportivo Trinidense v Cerro Porteno (2100)
Guarani v Nacional A. (2310)
Sunday, April 9
Olimpia v General Diaz (2100)
Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2310)
