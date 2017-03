Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Fair: I grew up in a parent home from 3 to when I was almost 8. My mother worked, no free breakfast or lunch, she paid a neighbor to watch me until she picked me up at 5:30 each day. We were poor, I did not know that at the time. There may have been subsidized lunches in Dade County at the time but that was not an option for my mother. Government has no business in feeding folks breakfast or creating mandatory after school programs, if you have kids you need to support them, raise them, teach them and be responsible. It is not society's fault for your failure as a parent and it is not our job to do yours.