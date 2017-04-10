Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Sportivo Luqueno 0 Sol de America 3
Olimpia 2 General Diaz 0
Saturday, April 8
Guarani 1 Nacional A. 3
Sportivo Trinidense 0 Cerro Porteno 2
Friday, April 7
Deportivo Capiata 1 Rubio Nu 2
Independiente F.B.C. 0 Libertad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 11 8 3 0 22 9 27
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 18 12 19
3 Guarani 10 6 1 3 18 16 19
4 Sol de America 11 5 3 3 21 7 18
5 Cerro Porteno 9 6 0 3 14 11 18
6 Independiente F.B.C. 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
7 General Diaz 11 4 2 5 13 19 14
8 Rubio Nu 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
9 Nacional A. 11 2 4 5 14 19 10
10 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 9 14 10
11 Sportivo Luqueno 11 2 3 6 11 16 9
12 Sportivo Trinidense 11 0 4 7 9 25 4
1: Copa Libertadores
2k