Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Sportivo Luqueno 0 Sol de America 3

Olimpia 2 General Diaz 0

Saturday, April 8

Guarani 1 Nacional A. 3

Sportivo Trinidense 0 Cerro Porteno 2

Friday, April 7

Deportivo Capiata 1 Rubio Nu 2

Independiente F.B.C. 0 Libertad 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 11 8 3 0 22 9 27

-------------------------

2 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 18 12 19

3 Guarani 10 6 1 3 18 16 19

4 Sol de America 11 5 3 3 21 7 18

5 Cerro Porteno 9 6 0 3 14 11 18

6 Independiente F.B.C. 10 4 3 3 12 10 15

7 General Diaz 11 4 2 5 13 19 14

8 Rubio Nu 11 3 4 4 12 15 13

9 Nacional A. 11 2 4 5 14 19 10

10 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 9 14 10

11 Sportivo Luqueno 11 2 3 6 11 16 9

12 Sportivo Trinidense 11 0 4 7 9 25 4

1: Copa Libertadores