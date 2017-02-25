Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday
Friday, February 24
Rubio Nu 0 Libertad 0
Independiente F.B.C. 1 Sportivo Luqueno 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
3 Guarani 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
4 Independiente F.B.C. 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
5 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
6 Olimpia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
7 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
8 General Diaz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Sol de America 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
10 Sportivo Trinidense 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
12 Nacional A. 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Cerro Porteno v Sol de America (2100)
Nacional A. v Sportivo Trinidense (2310)
Sunday, February 26
Guarani v Olimpia (2100)
Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2310)
