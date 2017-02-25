Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday

Friday, February 24

Rubio Nu 0 Libertad 0

Independiente F.B.C. 1 Sportivo Luqueno 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Libertad 4 3 1 0 7 4 10

-------------------------

2 Cerro Porteno 3 2 0 1 6 3 6

3 Guarani 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

4 Independiente F.B.C. 4 1 3 0 3 2 6

5 Rubio Nu 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

6 Olimpia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

7 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

8 General Diaz 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

9 Sol de America 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

10 Sportivo Trinidense 3 0 2 1 4 7 2

11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 1 2 4 6 1

12 Nacional A. 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Cerro Porteno v Sol de America (2100)

Nacional A. v Sportivo Trinidense (2310)

Sunday, February 26

Guarani v Olimpia (2100)

Deportivo Capiata v General Diaz (2310)