Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 6
Sportivo Trinidense 0 Olimpia 3
Sunday, February 5
Nacional A. 1 Deportivo Capiata 2
Rubio Nu 0 Cerro Porteno 3
Saturday, February 4
Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1
General Diaz 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1
Friday, February 3
Libertad 3 Guarani 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
4 Deportivo Capiata 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 General Diaz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Independiente F.B.C. 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Sol de America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Guarani 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
9 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Rubio Nu 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
11 Sportivo Trinidense 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
