Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday

Monday, February 6

Sportivo Trinidense 0 Olimpia 3

Sunday, February 5

Nacional A. 1 Deportivo Capiata 2

Rubio Nu 0 Cerro Porteno 3

Saturday, February 4

Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1

General Diaz 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1

Friday, February 3

Libertad 3 Guarani 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

1 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

-------------------------

3 Libertad 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

4 Deportivo Capiata 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

5 General Diaz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

6 Independiente F.B.C. 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

7 Sol de America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

8 Guarani 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

9 Sportivo Luqueno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

10 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Rubio Nu 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

11 Sportivo Trinidense 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

1-2: Copa Libertadores