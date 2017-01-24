Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Palermo, 19th in Serie A after losing 1-0 at home to Inter Milan on Sunday, have spent most of the season in the relegation zone having lost 15 out of 21 league games.

"This is a decision that I've made with a clear conscience which pains me but which seemed the best and most logical one at the moment," Corini said.

Palermo travel to third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

