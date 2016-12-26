Soccer-Palace draw at Watford in first game under Allardyce

* Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Watford in first game under Allardyce

* Cabaye put Palace ahead after 26 minutes

* Benteke missed penalty for Palace

* Deeney equalised from the spot in second half

* Palace next visit Arsenal, Watford host Spurs

WATFORD 1 CRYSTAL PALACE 1

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace began life under Sam Allardyce with a 1-1 draw at Watford on Monday though they could easily have won the Premier League game but for a missed Christian Benteke penalty.

Palace went ahead after 26 minutes when winger Andros Townsend's incisive run and neat inside pass set up Yohan Cabaye to turn the ball into the net first time.

The visitors missed the chance to double the lead 10 minutes later when Heurelho Gomes saved a softly-struck Benteke penalty that he had given away himself when hacking down the striker

Watford had barely threatened in the first half but were rewarded for a better effort when Troy Deeney slammed in from the spot after 71 minutes after Damian Delaney had hauled down Sebastian Prodl at a corner. It was Deeney's first goal for three months - and his 100th for the club.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)