Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 5

Aalesund 1 Sarpsborg 08 3

Molde 2 Lillestrom 1

Odd Grenland 2 Kristiansund BK 0

Sandefjord Fotball 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3

Sogndal 4 Stabaek 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

-------------------------

2 Sarpsborg 08 2 2 0 0 6 2 6

3 Molde 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

-------------------------

4 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

-------------------------

5 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

6 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 Lillestrom 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

8 Stabaek 2 1 0 1 4 5 3

9 Odd Grenland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

10 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

11 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

12 Viking Stavanger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

-------------------------

14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

-------------------------

15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

16 Sandefjord Fotball 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, April 6

FK Haugesund v Valerenga Oslo (1700)

Brann Bergen v Stromsgodset IF (1700)

Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1700)

Saturday, April 8

Rosenborg Trondheim v Molde (1600)

Sunday, April 9

Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1600)

Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1600)

Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600)

Tromso v Sogndal (1600)

Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)

Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800)

Monday, April 10

Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)