Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5
Aalesund 1 Sarpsborg 08 3
Molde 2 Lillestrom 1
Odd Grenland 2 Kristiansund BK 0
Sandefjord Fotball 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3
Sogndal 4 Stabaek 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
3 Molde 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
5 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
6 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Lillestrom 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Stabaek 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
9 Odd Grenland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Viking Stavanger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
16 Sandefjord Fotball 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 6
FK Haugesund v Valerenga Oslo (1700)
Brann Bergen v Stromsgodset IF (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1700)
Saturday, April 8
Rosenborg Trondheim v Molde (1600)
Sunday, April 9
Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600)
Tromso v Sogndal (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800)
Monday, April 10
Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)
