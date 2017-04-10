Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 10

Kristiansund BK 1 Brann Bergen 0

Sunday, April 9

Lillestrom 0 FK Haugesund 2

Sarpsborg 08 3 Viking Stavanger 0

Stabaek 2 Odd Grenland 0

Stromsgodset IF 1 Aalesund 1

Tromso 3 Sogndal 0

Valerenga Oslo 1 Sandefjord Fotball 2

Saturday, April 8

Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sarpsborg 08 3 3 0 0 9 2 9

-------------------------

2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

3 Tromso 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

-------------------------

4 FK Haugesund 3 2 0 1 7 6 6

-------------------------

5 Stabaek 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

6 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6

7 Brann Bergen 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

9 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

10 Sogndal 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

11 Lillestrom 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

12 Kristiansund BK 3 1 0 2 1 3 3

13 Sandefjord Fotball 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

-------------------------

14 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

-------------------------

15 Aalesund 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

16 Viking Stavanger 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation