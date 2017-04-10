Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 10
Kristiansund BK 1 Brann Bergen 0
Sunday, April 9
Lillestrom 0 FK Haugesund 2
Sarpsborg 08 3 Viking Stavanger 0
Stabaek 2 Odd Grenland 0
Stromsgodset IF 1 Aalesund 1
Tromso 3 Sogndal 0
Valerenga Oslo 1 Sandefjord Fotball 2
Saturday, April 8
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sarpsborg 08 3 3 0 0 9 2 9
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
3 Tromso 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
-------------------------
5 Stabaek 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
6 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
7 Brann Bergen 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
9 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
10 Sogndal 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
11 Lillestrom 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
12 Kristiansund BK 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
13 Sandefjord Fotball 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
16 Viking Stavanger 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
