Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 3

Valerenga Oslo 1 Viking Stavanger 0

Sunday, April 2

Lillestrom 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1

Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Odd Grenland 0

Sarpsborg 08 3 Sogndal 1

Stabaek 3 Aalesund 1

Stromsgodset IF 3 FK Haugesund 1

Tromso 1 Brann Bergen 1

Saturday, April 1

Kristiansund BK 0 Molde 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

-------------------------

2 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

2 Stabaek 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

2 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

-------------------------

5 Lillestrom 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

6 Molde 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

6 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

8 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

9 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

10 Sandefjord Fotball 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Kristiansund BK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

11 Viking Stavanger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

13 Aalesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

13 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

-------------------------

16 Odd Grenland 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-4: Europa League preliminary round

16: Relegation