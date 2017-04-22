Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 22

Stromsgodset IF 1 Sandefjord Fotball 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 4 0 0 9 1 12

-------------------------

2 Molde 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

3 Stabaek 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

4 Sarpsborg 08 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

5 Stromsgodset IF 5 2 2 1 6 6 8

6 Brann Bergen 4 2 1 1 7 3 7

7 Tromso 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

8 FK Haugesund 4 2 0 2 8 9 6

9 Sandefjord Fotball 5 2 0 3 5 7 6

10 Odd Grenland 4 2 0 2 3 5 6

11 Aalesund 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

11 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

13 Lillestrom 4 1 0 3 4 8 3

-------------------------

14 Kristiansund BK 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

-------------------------

15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 5 10 3

16 Viking Stavanger 4 0 0 4 1 7 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 23

Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1600)

Sarpsborg 08 v Kristiansund BK (1600)

Tromso v Stabaek (1600)

Valerenga Oslo v Sogndal (1600)

Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1600)

Lillestrom v Brann Bergen (1800)

Monday, April 24

FK Haugesund v Molde (1700)