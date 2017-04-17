Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

Aalesund 3 Lillestrom 1

Molde 4 Valerenga Oslo 0

Odd Grenland 1 Tromso 0

Sandefjord Fotball 2 Kristiansund BK 0

Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 1

Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1

Stabaek 3 Sarpsborg 08 0

Viking Stavanger 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 4 0 0 9 1 12

-------------------------

2 Molde 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

3 Stabaek 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

4 Sarpsborg 08 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

5 Brann Bergen 4 2 1 1 7 3 7

6 Tromso 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

7 FK Haugesund 4 2 0 2 8 9 6

8 Sandefjord Fotball 4 2 0 2 5 6 6

9 Odd Grenland 4 2 0 2 3 5 6

10 Stromsgodset IF 4 1 2 1 5 6 5

11 Aalesund 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

11 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

13 Lillestrom 4 1 0 3 4 8 3

-------------------------

14 Kristiansund BK 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

-------------------------

15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 5 10 3

16 Viking Stavanger 4 0 0 4 1 7 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation