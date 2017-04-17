Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
Aalesund 3 Lillestrom 1
Molde 4 Valerenga Oslo 0
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Kristiansund BK 0
Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 1
Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Stabaek 3 Sarpsborg 08 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
-------------------------
2 Molde 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
3 Stabaek 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
4 Sarpsborg 08 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
6 Tromso 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
7 FK Haugesund 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
8 Sandefjord Fotball 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
9 Stromsgodset IF 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
10 Aalesund 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
10 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
12 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
13 Lillestrom 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 5 10 3
16 Viking Stavanger 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 17
Odd Grenland v Tromso (1800)
Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
