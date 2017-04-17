Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

Aalesund 3 Lillestrom 1

Molde 4 Valerenga Oslo 0

Sandefjord Fotball 2 Kristiansund BK 0

Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 1

Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1

Stabaek 3 Sarpsborg 08 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

-------------------------

2 Molde 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

3 Stabaek 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

4 Sarpsborg 08 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

-------------------------

5 Brann Bergen 4 2 1 1 7 3 7

6 Tromso 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

7 FK Haugesund 4 2 0 2 8 9 6

8 Sandefjord Fotball 4 2 0 2 5 6 6

9 Stromsgodset IF 4 1 2 1 5 6 5

10 Aalesund 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

10 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

12 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

13 Lillestrom 4 1 0 3 4 8 3

-------------------------

14 Kristiansund BK 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

-------------------------

15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 5 10 3

16 Viking Stavanger 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, April 17

Odd Grenland v Tromso (1800)

Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)