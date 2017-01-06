Soccer-Nice striker Balotelli banned for two matches

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mario Balotelli has been banned for two games after being sent off near the end of Nice's 0-0 draw with Girondins de Bordeaux on Dec. 21, Ligue 1's disciplinary said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was shown a straight red card for kicking Bordeaux defender Igor Lewczuk.

The Italian international will miss the Ligue 1 leaders' games against Lorient on Sunday and Metz on Jan. 15.

Nice coach Lucien Favre was handed a suspended two-match ban for his behaviour towards match officials following the game against Bordeaux. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, additional reporting by Daniel Lourenco in Gdynia; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )