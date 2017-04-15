Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Thursday

Saturday, April 15

Chiapas 1 Club Tijuana 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 14 7 4 3 27 19 25

2 Toluca 13 8 1 4 17 13 25

3 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24

4 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23

5 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21

6 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20

7 Atlas 13 5 4 4 20 17 19

8 Pachuca 13 5 4 4 11 11 19

-------------------------

9 UNAM 13 5 3 5 21 19 18

10 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 6 3 11 11 18

11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16

12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15

13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15

14 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14

15 Chiapas 14 4 2 8 13 24 14

16 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13

17 Necaxa 13 2 5 6 12 20 11

18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Atlas v Santos Laguna (0000)

Monarcas Morelia v Club Leon (0000)

Tigres v UNAM (0000)

Veracruz v Necaxa (0000)

Pachuca v Guadalajara (0006)

America v Queretaro (0200)

Toluca v Monterrey (1700)

Puebla v Cruz Azul (2300)