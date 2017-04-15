Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Thursday
Saturday, April 15
Chiapas 1 Club Tijuana 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 14 7 4 3 27 19 25
2 Toluca 13 8 1 4 17 13 25
3 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24
4 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23
5 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21
6 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20
7 Atlas 13 5 4 4 20 17 19
8 Pachuca 13 5 4 4 11 11 19
-------------------------
9 UNAM 13 5 3 5 21 19 18
10 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 6 3 11 11 18
11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16
12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15
13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15
14 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14
15 Chiapas 14 4 2 8 13 24 14
16 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13
17 Necaxa 13 2 5 6 12 20 11
18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Atlas v Santos Laguna (0000)
Monarcas Morelia v Club Leon (0000)
Tigres v UNAM (0000)
Veracruz v Necaxa (0000)
Pachuca v Guadalajara (0006)
America v Queretaro (0200)
Toluca v Monterrey (1700)
Puebla v Cruz Azul (2300)
