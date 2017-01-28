Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday

Friday, January 27

Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6

3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5

7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5

8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

-------------------------

9 Guadalajara 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

10 Tigres 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

11 Cruz Azul 4 1 1 2 3 4 4

12 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

13 Necaxa 3 1 0 2 1 2 3

14 Atlas 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

14 Club Leon 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

16 Queretaro 3 0 2 1 0 1 2

17 Puebla 3 0 1 2 4 9 1

18 America 2 0 0 2 3 6 0

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 28

Queretaro v Guadalajara (2300)

Sunday, January 29

Atlas v Monarcas Morelia (0100)

Monterrey v Club Leon (0100)

Pachuca v Toluca (0106)

America v Veracruz (0300)

UNAM v Necaxa (1800)

Chiapas v Tigres (2300)

Monday, January 30

Santos Laguna v Puebla (0000)