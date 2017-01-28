Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Friday, January 27
Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5
8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
-------------------------
9 Guadalajara 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Tigres 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Cruz Azul 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
12 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
13 Necaxa 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
14 Atlas 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
14 Club Leon 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
16 Queretaro 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
17 Puebla 3 0 1 2 4 9 1
18 America 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 28
Queretaro v Guadalajara (2300)
Sunday, January 29
Atlas v Monarcas Morelia (0100)
Monterrey v Club Leon (0100)
Pachuca v Toluca (0106)
America v Veracruz (0300)
UNAM v Necaxa (1800)
Chiapas v Tigres (2300)
Monday, January 30
Santos Laguna v Puebla (0000)
