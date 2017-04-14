Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Thursday

Thursday, April 13

Toluca 0 Cruz Azul 2

Wednesday, April 12

Atlas 1 UNAM 1

America 1 Necaxa 0

Pachuca 0 Monarcas Morelia 0

Queretaro 0 Club Tijuana 1

Santos Laguna 2 Monterrey 2

Tuesday, April 11

Chiapas 0 Club Leon 0

Tigres 3 Guadalajara 0

Veracruz 3 Puebla 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 13 8 1 4 17 13 25

2 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24

3 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23

4 Club Tijuana 13 6 4 3 25 18 22

5 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21

6 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20

7 Atlas 13 5 4 4 20 17 19

8 Pachuca 13 5 4 4 11 11 19

-------------------------

9 UNAM 13 5 3 5 21 19 18

10 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 6 3 11 11 18

11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16

12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15

13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15

14 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14

15 Chiapas 13 4 2 7 12 22 14

16 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13

17 Necaxa 13 2 5 6 12 20 11

18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10

1-8: Championship play-off