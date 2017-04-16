Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Saturday, April 15

Atlas 1 Santos Laguna 1

Chiapas 1 Club Tijuana 2

Monarcas Morelia 1 Club Leon 2

Pachuca 0 Guadalajara 0

Tigres 4 UNAM 0

Veracruz 0 Necaxa 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 14 7 4 3 27 19 25

2 Guadalajara 14 7 4 3 19 15 25

3 Toluca 13 8 1 4 17 13 25

4 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23

5 Santos Laguna 14 4 9 1 19 15 21

6 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21

7 Atlas 14 5 5 4 21 18 20

8 Pachuca 14 5 5 4 11 11 20

-------------------------

9 Tigres 14 5 4 5 18 10 19

10 Monarcas Morelia 14 4 6 4 12 13 18

11 UNAM 14 5 3 6 21 23 18

12 Club Leon 14 4 4 6 18 20 16

13 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15

14 Veracruz 14 5 0 9 11 19 15

15 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14

16 Necaxa 14 3 5 6 13 20 14

17 Chiapas 14 4 2 8 13 24 14

18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

America v Queretaro (0200)

Toluca v Monterrey (1700)

Puebla v Cruz Azul (2300)