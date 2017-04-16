Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Saturday, April 15
Atlas 1 Santos Laguna 1
Chiapas 1 Club Tijuana 2
Monarcas Morelia 1 Club Leon 2
Pachuca 0 Guadalajara 0
Tigres 4 UNAM 0
Veracruz 0 Necaxa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 14 7 4 3 27 19 25
2 Guadalajara 14 7 4 3 19 15 25
3 Toluca 13 8 1 4 17 13 25
4 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23
5 Santos Laguna 14 4 9 1 19 15 21
6 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21
7 Atlas 14 5 5 4 21 18 20
8 Pachuca 14 5 5 4 11 11 20
-------------------------
9 Tigres 14 5 4 5 18 10 19
10 Monarcas Morelia 14 4 6 4 12 13 18
11 UNAM 14 5 3 6 21 23 18
12 Club Leon 14 4 4 6 18 20 16
13 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15
14 Veracruz 14 5 0 9 11 19 15
15 Cruz Azul 13 3 5 5 12 14 14
16 Necaxa 14 3 5 6 13 20 14
17 Chiapas 14 4 2 8 13 24 14
18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
America v Queretaro (0200)
Toluca v Monterrey (1700)
Puebla v Cruz Azul (2300)
