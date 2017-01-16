Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 15
Santos Laguna 2 Veracruz 1
UNAM 1 Cruz Azul 0
Toluca 2 America 1
Saturday, January 14
Atlas 2 Tigres 0
Monterrey 2 Guadalajara 2
Necaxa 0 Club Leon 1
Pachuca 1 Chiapas 0
Queretaro 0 Monarcas Morelia 0
Friday, January 13
Club Tijuana 6 Puebla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Pachuca 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
3 Monarcas Morelia 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
4 Monterrey 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
5 Guadalajara 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
6 Santos Laguna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
8 UNAM 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Veracruz 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
-------------------------
10 Cruz Azul 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
11 Club Leon 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
13 Queretaro 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
14 Tigres 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
15 America 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Necaxa 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
18 Puebla 2 0 0 2 4 9 0
1-9: Championship play-off
2k