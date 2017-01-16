Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 15

Santos Laguna 2 Veracruz 1

UNAM 1 Cruz Azul 0

Toluca 2 America 1

Saturday, January 14

Atlas 2 Tigres 0

Monterrey 2 Guadalajara 2

Necaxa 0 Club Leon 1

Pachuca 1 Chiapas 0

Queretaro 0 Monarcas Morelia 0

Friday, January 13

Club Tijuana 6 Puebla 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 2 2 0 0 6 2 6

2 Pachuca 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

3 Monarcas Morelia 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

4 Monterrey 2 1 1 0 5 4 4

5 Guadalajara 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

6 Santos Laguna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

7 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

8 UNAM 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

8 Veracruz 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

-------------------------

10 Cruz Azul 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

11 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

11 Club Leon 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

13 Queretaro 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

14 Tigres 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

15 America 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

16 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

17 Necaxa 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

18 Puebla 2 0 0 2 4 9 0

1-9: Championship play-off