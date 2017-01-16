Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jack Thom: When millions of government employees were hacked by China, Obama didn't care. When millions were hacked at Yahoo, Target,banks, Obama didn't care. Hacks into the private servers of the DNC... not our government mind you, wow, all of a sudden Obama cares. Why? Because it showed how corrupt the DNC is, and how prejudiced they are. Conveniently these sanctions occurred even before the full briefing on intel. Obama is doing everything he can to blame Russia, Comey, .. anybody for Clinton's loss, even creating a new Cold War to try and smear Trump.