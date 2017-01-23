Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 22
Puebla 0 Queretaro 0
Toluca 0 Chiapas 1
Saturday, January 21
Club Leon 0 UNAM 1
Cruz Azul 2 Monterrey 2
Guadalajara 0 Club Tijuana 1
Monarcas Morelia 1 Santos Laguna 1
Necaxa 1 Pachuca 0
Tigres 4 America 2
Friday, January 20
Veracruz 1 Atlas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5
8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
-------------------------
9 Guadalajara 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Tigres 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Cruz Azul 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
12 Chiapas 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
13 Necaxa 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
14 Atlas 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
14 Club Leon 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
16 Queretaro 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
17 Puebla 3 0 1 2 4 9 1
18 America 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
1-8: Championship play-off
