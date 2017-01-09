Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Jan 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 8

Puebla 2 Monterrey 3

Toluca 4 Atlas 1

Saturday, January 7

Club Leon 2 Pachuca 4

Cruz Azul 1 Necaxa 0

Guadalajara 2 UNAM 1

Monarcas Morelia 2 Club Tijuana 0

Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 0

Friday, January 6

Veracruz 1 Queretaro 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

2 Pachuca 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

3 Monarcas Morelia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

4 Monterrey 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

5 Guadalajara 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

6 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

6 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

8 Santos Laguna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

8 Tigres 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

-------------------------

Chiapas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

12 Puebla 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

13 UNAM 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

14 Necaxa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

14 Queretaro 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

16 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

17 Club Tijuana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

18 Atlas 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

1-9: Championship play-off