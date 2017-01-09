Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jan 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 8
Puebla 2 Monterrey 3
Toluca 4 Atlas 1
Saturday, January 7
Club Leon 2 Pachuca 4
Cruz Azul 1 Necaxa 0
Guadalajara 2 UNAM 1
Monarcas Morelia 2 Club Tijuana 0
Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 0
Friday, January 6
Veracruz 1 Queretaro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Pachuca 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
3 Monarcas Morelia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Monterrey 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Guadalajara 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Santos Laguna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Tigres 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Chiapas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Puebla 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
13 UNAM 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Necaxa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Queretaro 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
17 Club Tijuana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Atlas 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1-9: Championship play-off
