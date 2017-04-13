Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 12

Queretaro 0 Club Tijuana 1

Santos Laguna 2 Monterrey 2

Tuesday, April 11

Chiapas 0 Club Leon 0

Tigres 3 Guadalajara 0

Veracruz 3 Puebla 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 12 8 1 3 17 11 25

2 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24

3 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23

4 Club Tijuana 13 6 4 3 25 18 22

5 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20

6 Atlas 12 5 3 4 19 16 18

7 America 12 5 3 4 13 12 18

8 Pachuca 12 5 3 4 11 11 18

9 UNAM 12 5 2 5 20 18 17

10 Monarcas Morelia 12 4 5 3 11 11 17

11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16

12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15

13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15

14 Chiapas 13 4 2 7 12 22 14

15 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13

16 Cruz Azul 12 2 5 5 10 14 11

17 Necaxa 12 2 5 5 12 19 11

18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10

1-8: Championship play-off

Still being played (GMT):

Thursday, April 13

America v Necaxa (0200)

Pachuca v Monarcas Morelia (0206)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, April 13

Atlas v UNAM (0230)

Friday, April 14

Toluca v Cruz Azul (0200)