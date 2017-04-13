Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 12
Queretaro 0 Club Tijuana 1
Santos Laguna 2 Monterrey 2
Tuesday, April 11
Chiapas 0 Club Leon 0
Tigres 3 Guadalajara 0
Veracruz 3 Puebla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 12 8 1 3 17 11 25
2 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24
3 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23
4 Club Tijuana 13 6 4 3 25 18 22
5 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20
6 Atlas 12 5 3 4 19 16 18
7 America 12 5 3 4 13 12 18
8 Pachuca 12 5 3 4 11 11 18
-------------------------
9 UNAM 12 5 2 5 20 18 17
10 Monarcas Morelia 12 4 5 3 11 11 17
11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16
12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15
13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15
14 Chiapas 13 4 2 7 12 22 14
15 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13
16 Cruz Azul 12 2 5 5 10 14 11
17 Necaxa 12 2 5 5 12 19 11
18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10
1-8: Championship play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Thursday, April 13
America v Necaxa (0200)
Pachuca v Monarcas Morelia (0206)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 13
Atlas v UNAM (0230)
Friday, April 14
Toluca v Cruz Azul (0200)
