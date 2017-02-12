Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 11
Queretaro 2 Club Leon 1
Friday, February 10
Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12
2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9
6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9
7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
-------------------------
9 Monterrey 5 1 4 0 8 7 7
10 Atlas 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
11 Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
12 Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
13 America 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
14 Cruz Azul 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
15 Monarcas Morelia 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
16 Tigres 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
18 Puebla 5 0 2 3 5 12 2
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Atlas v Guadalajara (0100)
Monterrey v UNAM (0100)
Pachuca v Tigres (0106)
America v Puebla (0300)
Toluca v Veracruz (1800)
Chiapas v Monarcas Morelia (2300)
Monday, February 13
Santos Laguna v Cruz Azul (0000)
