Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 11

Queretaro 2 Club Leon 1

Friday, February 10

Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12

2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10

3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10

4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9

5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9

6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9

7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8

8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5 8

9 Monterrey 5 1 4 0 8 7 7

10 Atlas 5 2 1 2 7 7 7

11 Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7

12 Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6

13 America 5 2 0 3 6 8 6

14 Cruz Azul 5 1 2 2 4 5 5

15 Monarcas Morelia 5 1 2 2 4 6 5

16 Tigres 5 1 1 3 4 6 4

17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4

18 Puebla 5 0 2 3 5 12 2

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 12

Atlas v Guadalajara (0100)

Monterrey v UNAM (0100)

Pachuca v Tigres (0106)

America v Puebla (0300)

Toluca v Veracruz (1800)

Chiapas v Monarcas Morelia (2300)

Monday, February 13

Santos Laguna v Cruz Azul (0000)