Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Chiapas 1 Monarcas Morelia 2

Toluca 1 Veracruz 0

Saturday, February 11

Atlas 1 Guadalajara 2

America 0 Puebla 0

Monterrey 2 UNAM 0

Pachuca 1 Tigres 0

Queretaro 2 Club Leon 1

Friday, February 10

Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13

2 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12

3 Pachuca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11

4 Guadalajara 6 3 2 1 8 6 11

5 Monterrey 6 2 4 0 10 7 10

6 UNAM 6 3 1 2 7 6 10

7 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9

8 Veracruz 6 3 0 3 5 4 9

-------------------------

9 Chiapas 6 3 0 3 5 5 9

10 Monarcas Morelia 6 2 2 2 6 7 8

11 Atlas 6 2 1 3 8 9 7

12 America 6 2 1 3 6 8 7

13 Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7

14 Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6

15 Cruz Azul 5 1 2 2 4 5 5

16 Tigres 6 1 1 4 4 7 4

17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4

18 Puebla 6 0 3 3 5 12 3

1-8: Championship play-off

Still being played (GMT):

Monday, February 13

Santos Laguna v Cruz Azul (0000)