Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Chiapas 1 Monarcas Morelia 2
Toluca 1 Veracruz 0
Saturday, February 11
Atlas 1 Guadalajara 2
America 0 Puebla 0
Monterrey 2 UNAM 0
Pachuca 1 Tigres 0
Queretaro 2 Club Leon 1
Friday, February 10
Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13
2 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12
3 Pachuca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
4 Guadalajara 6 3 2 1 8 6 11
5 Monterrey 6 2 4 0 10 7 10
6 UNAM 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
7 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
8 Veracruz 6 3 0 3 5 4 9
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 6 3 0 3 5 5 9
10 Monarcas Morelia 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
11 Atlas 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
12 America 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
13 Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
14 Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
15 Cruz Azul 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
16 Tigres 6 1 1 4 4 7 4
17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
18 Puebla 6 0 3 3 5 12 3
1-8: Championship play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Monday, February 13
Santos Laguna v Cruz Azul (0000)
1.1k