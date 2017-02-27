Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Chiapas 4 Guadalajara 3

Toluca 1 Puebla 3

Saturday, February 25

Atlas 2 Club Leon 0

America 2 Cruz Azul 0

Pachuca 1 Veracruz 0

Queretaro 4 UNAM 3

Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1

Friday, February 24

Club Tijuana 2 Monterrey 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 8 5 1 2 18 11 16

2 Toluca 8 5 1 2 11 7 16

3 Pachuca 8 4 2 2 8 5 14

4 Guadalajara 8 4 2 2 12 10 14

5 Monterrey 8 3 4 1 11 9 13

6 Atlas 8 4 1 3 11 9 13

7 Queretaro 8 3 3 2 11 8 12

8 Chiapas 8 4 0 4 9 11 12

-------------------------

9 Santos Laguna 7 2 5 0 10 7 11

10 UNAM 8 3 2 3 13 13 11

11 America 8 3 1 4 8 9 10

12 Puebla 8 2 3 3 11 13 9

13 Monarcas Morelia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9

14 Veracruz 8 3 0 5 5 8 9

15 Tigres 8 2 2 4 8 8 8

16 Necaxa 7 2 1 4 6 11 7

17 Cruz Azul 8 1 3 4 6 10 6

18 Club Leon 8 1 2 5 8 15 5

1-8: Championship play-off

Still being played (GMT):

Monday, February 27

Santos Laguna v Necaxa (0000)