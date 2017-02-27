Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Chiapas 4 Guadalajara 3
Toluca 1 Puebla 3
Saturday, February 25
Atlas 2 Club Leon 0
America 2 Cruz Azul 0
Pachuca 1 Veracruz 0
Queretaro 4 UNAM 3
Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1
Friday, February 24
Club Tijuana 2 Monterrey 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 8 5 1 2 18 11 16
2 Toluca 8 5 1 2 11 7 16
3 Pachuca 8 4 2 2 8 5 14
4 Guadalajara 8 4 2 2 12 10 14
5 Monterrey 8 3 4 1 11 9 13
6 Atlas 8 4 1 3 11 9 13
7 Queretaro 8 3 3 2 11 8 12
8 Chiapas 8 4 0 4 9 11 12
-------------------------
9 Santos Laguna 7 2 5 0 10 7 11
10 UNAM 8 3 2 3 13 13 11
11 America 8 3 1 4 8 9 10
12 Puebla 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
13 Monarcas Morelia 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
14 Veracruz 8 3 0 5 5 8 9
15 Tigres 8 2 2 4 8 8 8
16 Necaxa 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
17 Cruz Azul 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
18 Club Leon 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
1-8: Championship play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Monday, February 27
Santos Laguna v Necaxa (0000)
