Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 4

Cruz Azul 1 Queretaro 1

Friday, February 3

Puebla 1 Atlas 1

Veracruz 2 Chiapas 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

2 UNAM 4 3 0 1 6 3 9

3 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9

4 Santos Laguna 4 2 2 0 5 2 8

5 Toluca 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

6 Pachuca 4 2 1 1 5 3 7

7 Guadalajara 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

8 Atlas 5 2 1 2 7 7 7

-------------------------

9 Monterrey 4 1 3 0 7 6 6

10 Chiapas 4 2 0 2 2 3 6

11 Monarcas Morelia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

12 Cruz Azul 5 1 2 2 4 5 5

13 Tigres 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

14 Club Leon 4 1 1 2 3 5 4

15 America 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

16 Queretaro 5 0 3 2 1 3 3

17 Necaxa 4 1 0 3 2 5 3

18 Puebla 5 0 2 3 5 12 2

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

Monarcas Morelia v America (0100)

Tigres v Toluca (0100)

Club Leon v Club Tijuana (0106)

Necaxa v Monterrey (0300)

UNAM v Pachuca (1800)

Guadalajara v Santos Laguna (2200)