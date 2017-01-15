Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Saturday, January 14
Atlas 2 Tigres 0
Monterrey 2 Guadalajara 2
Pachuca 1 Chiapas 0
Queretaro 0 Monarcas Morelia 0
Friday, January 13
Club Tijuana 6 Puebla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Pachuca 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
2 Monarcas Morelia 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
3 Monterrey 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
4 Guadalajara 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 Toluca 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
6 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
7 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
9 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
10 Santos Laguna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Queretaro 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
12 Tigres 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 UNAM 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Necaxa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
18 Puebla 2 0 0 2 4 9 0
1-8: Championship play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, January 15
Necaxa v Club Leon (0300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 15
UNAM v Cruz Azul (1800)
Toluca v America (2200)
Monday, January 16
Santos Laguna v Veracruz (0000)
14.6k