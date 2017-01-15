Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Saturday, January 14

Atlas 2 Tigres 0

Monterrey 2 Guadalajara 2

Pachuca 1 Chiapas 0

Queretaro 0 Monarcas Morelia 0

Friday, January 13

Club Tijuana 6 Puebla 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Pachuca 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

2 Monarcas Morelia 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

3 Monterrey 2 1 1 0 5 4 4

4 Guadalajara 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

5 Toluca 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

6 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

7 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

-------------------------

9 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

10 Santos Laguna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

11 Queretaro 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

12 Tigres 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

14 UNAM 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

15 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

15 Necaxa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

17 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

18 Puebla 2 0 0 2 4 9 0

1-8: Championship play-off

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, January 15

Necaxa v Club Leon (0300)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 15

UNAM v Cruz Azul (1800)

Toluca v America (2200)

Monday, January 16

Santos Laguna v Veracruz (0000)