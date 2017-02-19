Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 18

Cruz Azul 0 Atlas 1

Friday, February 17

Veracruz 0 Tigres 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13

2 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12

3 Pachuca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11

4 Guadalajara 6 3 2 1 8 6 11

5 Monterrey 6 2 4 0 10 7 10

6 Santos Laguna 6 2 4 0 8 5 10

7 UNAM 6 3 1 2 7 6 10

8 Atlas 7 3 1 3 9 9 10

-------------------------

9 Chiapas 6 3 0 3 5 5 9

10 Veracruz 7 3 0 4 5 7 9

11 Monarcas Morelia 6 2 2 2 6 7 8

12 Tigres 7 2 1 4 7 7 7

13 America 6 2 1 3 6 8 7

14 Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7

15 Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6

16 Cruz Azul 7 1 3 3 6 8 6

17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4

18 Puebla 6 0 3 3 5 12 3

1-8: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

Monarcas Morelia v Toluca (0100)

Monterrey v Pachuca (0100)

Club Leon v Santos Laguna (0106)

Necaxa v Queretaro (0300)

Guadalajara v America (0306)

UNAM v Club Tijuana (1800)

Puebla v Chiapas (2200)