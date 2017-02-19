Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 18
Cruz Azul 0 Atlas 1
Friday, February 17
Veracruz 0 Tigres 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13
2 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12
3 Pachuca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
4 Guadalajara 6 3 2 1 8 6 11
5 Monterrey 6 2 4 0 10 7 10
6 Santos Laguna 6 2 4 0 8 5 10
7 UNAM 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
8 Atlas 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 6 3 0 3 5 5 9
10 Veracruz 7 3 0 4 5 7 9
11 Monarcas Morelia 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
12 Tigres 7 2 1 4 7 7 7
13 America 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
14 Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
15 Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
16 Cruz Azul 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
17 Club Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
18 Puebla 6 0 3 3 5 12 3
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Monarcas Morelia v Toluca (0100)
Monterrey v Pachuca (0100)
Club Leon v Santos Laguna (0106)
Necaxa v Queretaro (0300)
Guadalajara v America (0306)
UNAM v Club Tijuana (1800)
Puebla v Chiapas (2200)
