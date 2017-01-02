Soccer-Manchester United's Mata and Ibrahimovic sink 10-man West Ham

* Manchester United beat West Ham 2-0 in sixth straight league win

* Substitute Mata opened the scoring in the 63rd minute

* Ibrahimovic sealed the points in the 78th in an offside position

* Hammers' Feghouli dismissed after 15 minutes for tackle on Jones

* De Gea made three saves to deny home side before Mata struck

* West Ham host Crystal Palace next, United welcome Liverpool

By Richard Martin

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - WEST HAM UNITED 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2 Manchester United clinched a sixth consecutive Premier League win for the first time since April 2015 as Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored second-half goals in a controversial 2-0 victory at 10-man West Ham United on Monday.

The game was overshadowed by referee Mike Dean's harsh decision to send off home midfielder Sofiane Feghouli in the 15th minute for a challenge on Phil Jones, while Ibrahimovic's goal, coming after Mata's 63rd minute opener, looked offside.

Mata sneaked into the box to knock fellow substitute Marcus Rashford's cut-back into the net after a marvellous piece of skill from the England forward, while Ibrahimovic volleyed in a blocked attempt from Ander Herrera with 12 minutes remaining.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the home side had three chances to take the lead but were denied by Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, who helped sixth-placed United move provisionally within a point of Arsenal in fourth spot. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)