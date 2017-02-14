Soccer-Manchester City's Jesus breaks bone in foot

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who came off after 15 minutes of the game, could face a long layoff but City gave no time frame and said further examinations of the metatarsal would determine how long the absence was likely to be.

Such an injury could potentially rule the player out for the rest of the season.

The teenager has scored three goals in five games since his move from Palmeiras and was included this month in City's Champions League round of 16 squad.

City, currently second in the Premier League but eight points behind Chelsea, play Monaco at home on Feb. 21 before the away leg on March 15. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)