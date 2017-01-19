Soccer-Man Utd oust Real Madrid from top of revenue league

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Manchester United have deposed
Real Madrid as the world's richest soccer club after revenue
grew to a record $735 million in 2015-16, according to
Deloitte's annual Money League published on Thursday.
The 20-times English champions knocked Madrid off the perch
they had occupied for 11 years with a return to the Champions
League and increased commercial revenue key to their rise.
Real dropped to third behind Barcelona with Bayern Munich
fourth and Manchester City into the top five for the first time
after a run to the Champions League semi-finals.
Eight of the top 20 (including five of the top 10) revenue
generators are from the Premier League, reflecting the greater
financial clout England's top-flight clubs enjoy compared with
their European counterparts.
Surprise champions Leicester City made the list for the
first time in 20th place and Tim Bridge, senior manager at
Deloitte, said it is likely every Premier League club will be in
the top 30 next year thanks to an eye-watering 5.1 billion
pounds television rights deal that kicked in this season.
"The Money League continues to demonstrate the Premier
League's financial strength in depth," Bridge, senior manager at
Deloitte, said. "The appearance of Leicester shows that on-pitch
success gives any Premier League club a chance of a place in the
top 20.
"There is a strong chance that almost all Premier League
clubs will be in the top 30 clubs next year."
Only one other Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, made the top
20 while there were three from Germany and four from Italy led
by Juventus in 10th place. Paris St Germain, the only French
club in the list, dropped to sixth from fourth. Russian club
Zenit St Petersburg completed the top 20.
Combined revenues, which excludes player transfer fees, VAT
and other sales related taxes, of the top 20 clubs went up 12
percent to 7.4 billion euros.
United, who have returned to the top for the first time
since 2003-04, Barcelona and Real all broke the 600 million
euros ($639.96 million) revenue barrier in 2015-16 - the first
clubs to do so.
"It has taken phenomenal commercial revenue growth to help
them (United) achieve this," Dan Jones, partner in the Sports
Business Group at Deloitte, said, referring to a 71 million
increase in commercial revenue.
"In recent years, their ability to secure commercial
partnerships with value in excess of that achievable by their
peers has been the crucial factor in enabling the club to regain
their place at the top of the Money League."
Despite United's woeful group stage exit from the Champions
League last season and a fifth-placed finish in the Premier
League under ex manager Louis van Gaal, commercial partners
continued to be drawn to Old Trafford like moths to a flame.
Gulf Oil International signed a three-year commercial
partnership last season taking the total of company logos
lurking down the bottom of the club's website homepage to 24.
United's kit deal with adidas, now in it's second season, is
worth 750 million pounds ($923.18 million) and their other
partners include car firm Chevrolet and financial services giant
Aon who sponsor the club's state-of-the-art training ground.
The top 20 in the money league
Club 2015/16 2015/16
Position Revenue Revenue
(last (m) (£m)
year's (2014/15 (2014/15
position) Revenue) Revenue)
1 (3) Manchester 689 (519.5) 515.3
United (395.2)
2 (2) Barcelona 620.2 463.8
(560.8) (426.6)
3 (1) Real Madrid 620.1 (577) 463.8 (439)
4 (5) Bayern 592 (474) 442.7
Munich (360.6)
5 (6) Manchester 524.9 392.6
City (463.5) (352.6)
6 (4) Paris 520.9 389.6
Saint-Germai (480.8) (365.8)
n
7 (7) Arsenal 468.5 350.4
(435.5) (331.3)
8 (8) Chelsea 447.4 (420) 334.6
(319.5)
9 (9) Liverpool 403.8 302 (298.1)
(391.8)
10 (10) Juventus 341.1 255.1
(323.9) (246.4)
11 (11) Borussia 283.9 212.3
Dortmund (280.6) (213.5)
12 (12) Tottenham 279.7 209.2
Hotspur (257.5) (195.9)
13 (16) Atletico 228.6 171 (134.4)
Madrid (176.6)
14 (13) Schalke 04 224.5 167.9
(219.7) (167.1)
15 (15) AS Roma 218.2 163.2
(179.1) (136.3)
16 (14) AC Milan 214.7 160.6
(199.1) (151.5)
17 (18) Zenit St 196.5 147 (127.7)
Petersburg (167.8)
18 (na) West Ham 192.3 143.8
United (160.9) (122.4)
19 (20) Inter Milan 179.2 134 (125.4)
(164.8)
20 (na) Leicester 172.1 128.7
City (137.2) (104.4)
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
($1 = 0.8124 pounds)
