Soccer-Man United's Smalling and Jones to miss West Brom game

March 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will miss Saturday's Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion after sustaining injuries on international duty with England.

United will be without at least five first-team players for the match at Old Trafford as Smalling and Jones join midfielder Paul Pogba and captain Wayne Rooney on the treatment table.

Smalling, who withdrew from the England squad last week, was photographed by British media wearing a leg brace on Monday after suffering his third injury of the campaign. Jones has a toe problem.

Leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera will miss the West Brom match as they serve the final game of their suspensions.

"So we lose four (players) and I think Paul Pogba is also out. So we lose five," United manager Jose Mourinho told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

The Portuguese manager will make a late call on whether to include right back Antonio Valencia, defender Marcos Rojo and goalkeeper Sergio Romero in his squad as the trio are yet to return from international duty in South America.

United, who are fifth in the table and four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with two games in hand, will look to extend their 18-game unbeaten run in the league against eighth-placed West Brom. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)