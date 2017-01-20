Soccer-Man City need to rediscover scoring touch, says Guardiola

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and blamed a lack of cutting edge for the team's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Everton last weekend.

Guardiola said his team were in control at Goodison Park until profligacy in front of goal gave the impetus to Everton and City dropped to fifth in the table ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

"The league position is not only about the goalkeeper. That would be easy for me but it's not about that," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"At Everton we missed the chances we had and conceded a few. We were in control and had an advantage - but we could not achieve our target.

"We had more clear chances and we could not take them. It is not the first time. Of course, we can play better but we miss our chances and the opponent doesn't."

The Spaniard said new signing Gabriel Jesus was ready to come into the squad, but warned that the Brazilian striker was not the only answer for a team who failed to score in two of their last three league games.

"He is fit and ready to be involved in the team," Guardiola added. "He's a young player, 19 years old, we cannot think he will solve our problems. He will help us, he will have time to get involved."

Tottenham, in second place on the back of a six-game winning run, beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 last weekend and Guardiola praised their "brilliant" style of play under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"It's Mauricio's third season there, so they play how he wants. Strong physically, good build-up, quality between the lines," the Spaniard added.

"They play at the right tempo. They are a good team. They are playing really good... All of them know where the players are. To create that you need time. And quality of course." (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)