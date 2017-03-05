Soccer-Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase

* Manchester City beat Sunderland 2-0

* Sergio Aguero gave City the lead shortly before halftime

* Jermain Defoe was denied by the post for Sunderland

* Leroy Sane increased City's lead after the break

* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18

SUNDERLAND 0 MANCHESTER CITY 2

March 5 (Reuters) - Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero's close-range effort separated the sides at halftime and Leroy Sane gave City breathing space with a fine finish just before the hour mark at the Stadium of Light.

City remain third with 55 points from 26 games, eight behind Chelsea who are at West Ham United on Monday. Tottenham, who have played a game more, are second with 56 points.

Sunderland had done a decent job at containing City and Jermain Defoe struck the post but Pep Guardiola's side went ahead after 42 minutes when Aguero nipped in to dink Raheem Sterling's cross into the net.

Sane effectively sealed a fourth consecutive league win for City when he fired home after being played in by David Silva.

Sunderland offered little threat after that and remain bottom with only 19 points -- six adrift of safety. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)