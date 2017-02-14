Soccer-Lloris hopes Spurs can reap benefit of Europa League run

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris hopes the side can go deep into the Europa League knockout stages to gain vital experience in high-pressure situations to help their cause in key Premier League contests.

Third-placed Tottenham travel to face Belgian side Gent for the first leg of the round-of-32 clash on Thursday, as they embark on their second continental campaign of the season after limping out of the Champions League in the group stages.

"Before thinking about the title, we need to think about the teams behind us in the table, because they are all top clubs with top players and they are used to fighting for the top four and for trophies," goalkeeper Lloris told British media.

Tottenham, who saw their nine-game unbeaten league run end at Liverpool on Saturday, will now need to defy the odds to snatch the title away from Chelsea's grasp as the leaders hold a 10-point lead over their London rivals after 25 games.

"Maybe they are more experienced than us. We need to have ambitions in both the Europa League and FA Cup because it is important to feel this kind of pressure," the Frenchman added.

"We are young and need to feel the pressure of these games to improve. We need to go through these kinds of situations because you can't buy experience. You need to face these situations, live them.

"The Europa League is a top competition. We have a status: we are Tottenham. We need to show that in every competition we are involved in." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)